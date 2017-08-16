Gr8 Inspiration: Local mom’s ‘High Risk Hope’ charity helps pregnant women on bed rest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bringing cheer and hope to women on bed rest, it’s a scary journey that Heather Barrow is all too familiar with after she was on hospital bed rest while pregnant with her son.

“I remember thinking no pregnant woman would trade places with me right now. It’s such an isolating and lonely feeling,” said Barrow, who is the founder of High Risk Hope.

Heather came up with an idea to help families after celebrating the healthy birth of her son six-and-a-half years ago.

She would pack baskets with a survival kit of items that women need while on bed rest. From cups to keep their water cold, to fuzzy socks and toothbrushes, everything you can think of is inside the baskets.

The idea was so well received she turned her mission into the non-profit which now serves four hospitals in the Tampa Bay area.

“We served almost 6,000 families in crisis, because this community has gotten behind this movement and they realize how important our babies are and they want to support these families,” said Barrow.

Barrow said that two hospitals in California are now launching teams of volunteers to deliver baskets.

What’s really getting a lot of attention is the calendars inside the baskets. Of course, they help moms-to-be countdown every precious day a baby can stay inside the womb. Each month features a healthy baby born to a high risk mom.

“I think from the outside, people see it as a fun internet contest. These moms don’t see it that way. They want to be the inspiration that they saw in their calendar. It’s such a joy and pride for them to show off their healthy babies, just like they saw when they were in their time of need,” said Barrows.

Today, the baskets are also delivered to moms of that have babies in the neo-natal unit, as they spend weeks even months waiting for their child to be discharged.

Helping high risk moms find hope makes Heather Barrow a Great Inspiration.

If you would like to help by volunteering there are many opportunities here. You can also vote in the High Risk Hope Baby Calendar contest.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES