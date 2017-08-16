Gert now Category 2 hurricane

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Gert became a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Gert is moving quickly toward the northeast and will move even faster through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 miles per hour with higher gusts.

There is no threat to the Tampa Bay area.

Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the east coast of the United States from Virginia to New England during the next day or two.

The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

