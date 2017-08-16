FWC: Florida teen killed by boat propeller after father accidentally backed over her in water

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old Naples girl is dead after she got caught in a boat propeller in the Florida Keys Friday, the Naples Daily News reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the newspaper Harlie Smith was on a boat with her parents when she saw a lobster and jumped in the water.

Her father, 49-year-old George Smith, the boat’s operator, was unaware the teen was in the water behind the boat and put the 31-foot Boston Whaler in reverse and backed over his daughter, the FWC said.

The newspaper said Smith suffered “a severe laceration to the right leg” from the boat’s propeller. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Her parents were not injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES