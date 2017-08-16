‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve received a spam call about a free cruise before, you could be owed a lot of money. All you have to do is check your phone number!

That annoying robocall could now get you up to $900 thanks to a class action lawsuit.

Anyone who received a call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible.

The lawsuit claims a third-party travel agency made pre-recorded robocalls offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The lawsuit claims that these calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which places restrictions on telemarketers.

A settlement was reached in July with funds of $7 million to $12.5 million to pay those of you who received these calls.

Each call you received can get you up to $300, and you can claim up to three calls per telephone number for a total of $900.

All claims must be submitted by November 3, and you can check your phone number by clicking here. The final hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2018.

