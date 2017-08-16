Florida Aquarium staff release 220-pound loggerhead turtle back into wild

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Staff from the Florida Aquarium released a loggerhead turtle back into the wild on Wednesday.

The 220-pound male loggerhead was released at Honeymoon Island State Park after 51 days of rehabilitative car.

The turtle was named “Casey.” He was found stranded by Castle Key in Sarasota on May 24.

Casey was taken to Mote Marine Laboratory for initial assessment, where it was suspected he suffered from red tide exposure.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the turtle to the aquarium the following day.

Casey was non-responsive for the first several days of treatment.

The turtle was given care including fluid therapy and antibiotics.

Casey became more active and began eating well after a week.

“We were pleased to see Casey make such a great recovery,” said Ari Fustukjian, The Florida Aquarium’s Associate Veterinarian. “Today’s release went well, and we were happy to see him swim off as fast as he did.”

