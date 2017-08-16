Fatal Selmon Expressway crash: Judge threatens to remove crying suspect from court hearing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amber Perera, the woman accused of causing last week’s triple-fatal crash on the Selmon Expressway, is in front of a judge again on Wednesday.
Our News Channel 8 crew in the courtroom said Perera was crying and appeared to pray as Tampa detectives spoke about the victims in the crash. At one point, the judge threatened to remove Perera from court if she didn’t compose herself.
According to police, a crash survivor suffered a fractured spine and several broken ribs. The detective also said witnesses claim Perera was driving 100 mph or more before the crash happened.
Perera is facing three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, tampering with evidence and three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that left three people dead.
Detectives have previously said she was on the prescription drugs Lexapro and Ativan, a drug used to treat seizures.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Police identify family killed in fiery Selmon Expressway crash
- Woman accused of starting fatal chain reaction crash on Selmon Expressway held on no bond
- Who is Amber Perera, woman accused of causing fatal crash on Selmon Expressway?
- Seffner man works to save people from burning car in Selmon Expressway crash
- Cops: DUI suspect tried to hide evidence in underwear after fiery crash that killed child, 2 adults