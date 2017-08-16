Fatal Selmon Expressway crash: Judge threatens to remove crying suspect from court hearing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amber Perera, the woman accused of causing last week’s triple-fatal crash on the Selmon Expressway, is in front of a judge again on Wednesday.

Our News Channel 8 crew in the courtroom said Perera was crying and appeared to pray as Tampa detectives spoke about the victims in the crash. At one point, the judge threatened to remove Perera from court if she didn’t compose herself.

JUST IN: Judge Margaret Taylor threatens to remove Amber Perera from court if she doesn't compose herself. @WFLA. — Ryan Hughes (@WFLARyan) August 16, 2017

According to police, a crash survivor suffered a fractured spine and several broken ribs. The detective also said witnesses claim Perera was driving 100 mph or more before the crash happened.

NOW: Detective says he found binder belonging to 8 y/o killed in crash at scene. It included first day of school documents. @WFLA. — Ryan Hughes (@WFLARyan) August 16, 2017

Perera is facing three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, tampering with evidence and three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that left three people dead.

Detectives have previously said she was on the prescription drugs Lexapro and Ativan, a drug used to treat seizures.

