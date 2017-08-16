Dog killed by 9-foot alligator in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are warning parents and pet owners to be careful around water after a woman’s dog was killed by an alligator on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home on Criswell Avenue, near Joe’s Creek, after the nine-foot alligator attacked her dog, a 75-pound Chow mix.

The alligator dragged the dog into the creek.

Deputies were unable to rescue the dog.

A trapper was called and the gator was removed from the creek.

