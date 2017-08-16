Dog killed by 9-foot alligator in St. Petersburg

By Published:
(Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are warning parents and pet owners to be careful around water after a woman’s dog was killed by an alligator on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home on Criswell Avenue, near Joe’s Creek, after the nine-foot alligator attacked her dog, a 75-pound Chow mix.

The alligator dragged the dog into the creek.

Deputies were unable to rescue the dog.

A trapper was called and the gator was removed from the creek.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s