Dog killed by 9-foot alligator in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are warning parents and pet owners to be careful around water after a woman’s dog was killed by an alligator on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to the woman’s home on Criswell Avenue, near Joe’s Creek, after the nine-foot alligator attacked her dog, a 75-pound Chow mix.
The alligator dragged the dog into the creek.
Deputies were unable to rescue the dog.
A trapper was called and the gator was removed from the creek.
