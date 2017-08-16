Detectives arrest Dunedin man for 11 counts of child pornography

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man was arrested for 11 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives, an investigation began June 19 after they received a tip that Richard Anger, 57, was in possession of child pornography.

Through various investigative techniques, it was determined that Anger was downloaded child pornography.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and responded to Anger’s home on Grove Court.

Detectives recovered various images that included sexual content and conduct by children.

Anger admitted he is the sole resident of the home, the sole password holder and owner of all the devices within the home.

Anger was arrested and charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

