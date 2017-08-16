Deputies: Pasco Co. man used apps to buy child porn, send nude photos to minors

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old Wesley Chapel man is facing several charges after deputies say he solicited child pornography on mobile applications.

Ryan Soto was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that stemmed from an anonymous tip.

During an interview, Soto confessed to deputies that he solicited over 10 users on the “MeetMe” app to send him child pornography in exchange for money. Deputies say he also confessed to sending nude photos of himself to minors on the apps “Kik” and “Facebook Messenger.”

When deputies searched Soto’s phone, they say there were multiple images of girls clearly under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts.

Soto is facing ten counts of possession of child pornography.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES