Cops: Unidentified suspect caused $1.5k in damage to Walmart shopper’s car in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department asking for the public’s help in finding a felony criminal mischief suspect.

Polices say the woman pictured caused approximately $1,500 in damage to a shopper’s car outside of a Walmart in Clearwater. The exact location is unknown.

They suspect she may have keyed the car. No further details regarding the incident have been released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

