Cops: Unidentified suspect caused $1.5k in damage to Walmart shopper’s car in Clearwater

By Published:
Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department asking for the public’s help in finding a felony criminal mischief suspect.

Polices say the woman pictured caused approximately $1,500 in damage to a shopper’s car outside of a Walmart in Clearwater. The exact location is unknown.

They suspect she may have keyed the car.  No further details regarding the incident have been released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s