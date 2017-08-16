Cops: Man flagged down Florida deputy, hit him in face with blunt object

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of flagging down a sheriff’s deputy and then hitting him in the face.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that 27-year-old Gerlo “G-Lo” Ulysse was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the deputy was conducting a business check early Sunday morning when he was flagged down by a man in an alleyway.

The report says the man “ambushed” the deputy, striking him on the right side of the face with a blunt object.

The man ran and the deputy was treated at a hospital.

Records don’t list a lawyer for Ulysse, who will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.

