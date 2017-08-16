Cops: Fraud suspects buy new television, return broken one for $1.3k refund

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two return fraud suspects.

Deputies say on July 22, a suspect walked into a Target located at 15240 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa and purchased a television for $1,300. Hours later, another suspect entered the same business and returned a similar looking, but broken television with the same receipt. The serial number had been removed from the new TV and placed on the broken one, according to investigators.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 40s. He’s about 5’08” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to deputies. He has dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a green short sleeve shirt at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is a white male in his 30s. He’s about 5’08” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Deputies say he has a short blonde hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing glasses and a maroon short sleeve shirt when the alleged fraud occurred. He is linked to two other fraud cases, according to investigators.

One of the men may have been driving a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information on their identities has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

