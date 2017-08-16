Clear the Shelters: Adoption fees waived, reduced at shelters across Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been said before that all you need is love and a dog. The puppy dog eyes and wagging tails at Pinellas County animal services would agree.

“They compete with each other. That’s why they bark louder than each other, they’re jumping, they’re being rambunctious in their kennels because they feel like the more attention they draw to themselves the better chance they have to get out of their kennel with a volunteer or get out with a citizen and hopefully go home,” said adoption coordinator Casey Miller.

But despite the cries for attention, many of these animals are left sitting, eagerly waiting for a human companion.

“The saddest thing is when dogs sit here for a really long time. We do have some dogs that have been here 100 days, 125 days and then you get a new batch of puppies everyone wants to come snatch up a puppy but they’re overpassing the bigger dog, the older dog,” said Miller. “Dogs do sit in a kennel. They do become depressed.”

The same thing goes for cats and kittens. But the good news is, you can help!

“Get them into a routine, get them into your house, make them comfortable. As soon as you get them out of our shelter environment they’re going to be the best,” said Miller.

Can YOU help us find local shelter animals forever homes? News Channel 8 is one of nearly 700 stations taking part in a nationwide pet adoption drive called “Clear the Shelters.”

Pinellas County Animal Services will waive adoption fees on Saturday. Doors open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are 27 local shelters including Pinellas County Animal Services who are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for our Clear the Shelters event:

Highlands Co. Sheriff’s Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Spring Hill

Friends of Strays – 2911 47th Avenue North – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sebring Angles, Inc – 4200 Sebring Parkway, Sebring

Humane Society of Highlands County – 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring

Pinellas Co. Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter – 1528 27th Street S.E., Ruskin – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W., Bradenton – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter – 405 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue – 8437 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida

Pasco Co. Animal Services – 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes – noon to 6:30 p.m.

Royal Pet Rescue – 1097 Tarpon Ave., Sarasota – Appointment Only

Humane Society of the Nature Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hernando Co. SPCA -5718 21st Ave. W, Bradenton – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bishop Animal Shelter S.P.C.A. – 5718 21st Ave. West, Bradenton – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Humane Society of Pinellas – 3040 FL-590, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay – 3607 N Armenia Ave., Tampa – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suncoast Animal League – 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TampaBay Cat Alliance Inc. – 12232 Little Road, Hudson – noon – 5 p.m.

Pet Resource Center – 440 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Road S, Lakeland – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Francis Animal Resuce of Venice, Inc. – 1925 S Tamiami Trail, Venice – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manatee Co. Animal Services – 305 25th Street W, Palmetto – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluff Animal Rescue – 11399 81st Place, Seminole – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida English Bulldog Rescue – Odessa – Appointment only

Pug Rescue of Florida – Windermere, 888-255-4971

Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES