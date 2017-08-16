Boy, 14, on bike hit by car in Sarasota, airlifted to hospital

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a local hospital after he was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.
A Sarasota County Fire Rescue spokesperson said the boy was riding a bicycle around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car in the 425 block of Old Venice Road.
The boy’s injuries were classified as a trauma alert and he was airlifted by a Bayflite helicopter to a local hospital.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
