Bay area mother warns of tainted alcohol following son’s death in Mexico

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton mother is warning the public of the threat of tainted alcohol in Mexico after her son died unexpectedly at a popular vacation spot in Cancun.

Brian Manucci was vacationing with friends in 2013 when he blacked out in a pool at the Grand Oasis Resort. His mother, Karen Smith, tells News Channel 8 her son never regained consciousness.

“It’s not a club you want to be a member of,” Smith says. “The hardest part for me has been the lack of information.”

Smith says she hasn’t been told much about how her son died hundreds of miles away, but she believes tainted alcohol is to blame.

“It just seems odd to me, he was 38-years-old, he’s not new to drinking that he can go from a place of being alert and talking with people to total black out when your brain has just tapped out,” Smith says.

News Channel 8 reached out to the Grand Oasis Resort for more information. We left voice mails and email messages and we’re still waiting on a response.

August marks the fourth anniversary of Manucci’s untimely death, and Smith says over the past four years she’s learned her family is not alone as similar cases come to light.

The U.S. State Department recently warned tourists traveling to Mexico following reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or black out. The move came after Abbey Conner, an American college student and her brother blacked out at a resort in Mexico. Abbey died and her brother survived. Now their family is also looking for answers.

“For both of my kids to both black out at the same time and to be found face down in a waist deep pool during the middle of the day, there’s something wrong,” Abbey’s father Bill Conner said to NBC.

The State Department updated its travel advisory telling alcohol drinkers to seek medical attention if they feel sick.

“I would just say take it seriously. There’s something to this and get yourself a buddy system and look out for each other,” Smith says.

A recent report found that 43 percent of all alcoholic beverages consumed in Mexico are produced illegally.

