Baby hippo to be subject of new children’s book

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA/CNN) – The baby hippo whose reached stardom on social media is going to be the subject of a new children’s book.

The news was reported Tuesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Fiona the hippo was born prematurely in January. She had to be nursed to health before being introduced to her mother and father.

The book, “Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media and the Story of a Baby Hippo” will be out in January of 2019.

The book is being written by the Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.

All proceeds will benefit the zoo.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES