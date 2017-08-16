Anti-hate rally draws hundreds to downtown St. Pete march

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – People in St. Petersburg are taking a stand against the kind of hate we witnessed in Charlottesville, Virginia.
About 200 people marched from St. Petersburg City Hall to police department headquarters.
Their message: we all have a duty to reject white nationalism.
Billed as a march against hate, supporters chanted as stunned diners along Central Avenue watched.
Many are behind Uhuru-backed candidates who are calling for reparations for black citizens, black take-over of the police department and what they see as justice for black teens who died in stolen cars.
They feel racial hatred on display must stop.
“It’s just a shame that 2017, we’re doing the same thing we had to do in 1966 and ’67, ’68. So, that’s the shame of it all,” said Rev. James Waller.
Some say the fight must start with people we elect.
“The system we’re living under and our governments have condoned these things happening,” said Mark Holmgren.
Frustrated by white nationalism, many felt compelled to be there.
“The only thing that we can do is stand up to it and get out and do something. Being silent about this kind of thing is just as bad as accepting it,” said Kenny Maguire.
Police watched from a distance.
