Abandoned black bear cubs find new home at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two black bear cubs abandoned by their mothers in Alaska are making their debut at the San Francisco Zoo.
The still nameless cubs were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago.
Officials say the cubs were nursed back to health at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before they arrived in San Francisco in late July.
The cubs’ new habitat was formerly home to a polar bear that died earlier this year at age 36. It includes a pool, natural vegetation, and climbing structures.
Officials say the cubs will be the first black bears at the zoo since 1976.
