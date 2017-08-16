Abandoned black bear cubs find new home at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two black bear cubs abandoned by their mothers in Alaska are making their debut at the San Francisco Zoo.

The still nameless cubs were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago.

Officials say the cubs were nursed back to health at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before they arrived in San Francisco in late July.

The cubs’ new habitat was formerly home to a polar bear that died earlier this year at age 36. It includes a pool, natural vegetation, and climbing structures.

Officials say the cubs will be the first black bears at the zoo since 1976.

SF Zoo Bear View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A male Black Bear cub shakes off water after siting in a tub in an enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Two still nameless cubs, that were abandoned by their mothers, were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A male black bear cub, right, and plays with a female black bear cub at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The still nameless cubs that were abandoned by their mothers were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A male black bear cub, foreground, sits in a tub as a female black bear cub, rear, walks in their enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The still nameless cubs that were abandoned by their mothers were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A male black bear cub, foreground, stands in front of a female black bear cub in their enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The still nameless cubs that were abandoned by their mothers were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A female black bear cub walks in an enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Two still nameless cubs, that were abandoned by their mothers, were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD