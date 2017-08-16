Abandoned black bear cubs find new home at San Francisco Zoo

By Published:
AP Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two black bear cubs abandoned by their mothers in Alaska are making their debut at the San Francisco Zoo.

The still nameless cubs were found emaciated and wandering alone in Alaska hundreds of miles apart about three months ago.

Officials say the cubs were nursed back to health at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before they arrived in San Francisco in late July.

The cubs’ new habitat was formerly home to a polar bear that died earlier this year at age 36. It includes a pool, natural vegetation, and climbing structures.

Officials say the cubs will be the first black bears at the zoo since 1976.

SF Zoo Bear

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s