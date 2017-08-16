36 animals seized in two separate Spring Hill hoarding cases

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two very different cases of animal hoarding in Spring Hill have resulted in 36 animals being removed from homes.

An animal services team first helped a Pasco County citizen remove 26 cats from a home inherited by a relative who had passed away. The heir of the property pleaded with several rescue groups and shelters in the area, but couldn’t afford the fee to have the animals removed and cared for.

The animal hoarding team safely transported all of the cats to Pasco County Animal Services for free, where they were spayed or neutered. All of them are in good health and will be up for adoption soon.

In the second case, an animal control officer had to remove four unweaned kittens, one adult cat, four dogs and a rabbit from a run-down trailer they described as unstable and unsafe.

Officials say there was mold growing in the walls of the trailer and clothing soaked with urine all over the floor.

The animals were rescued and are undergoing medical care at a shelter. The owners were fined $9,000 for allowing the animals to live in deplorable conditions and for failure to provide adequate veterinary care.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES