Ybor City waiter attacked, robbed after leaving work

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dustin Lowe never knew what hit him Sunday night. The 24-year-old waiter, who works at the Stone Soup Company in Ybor City, suffered a savage attack after leaving work over the weekend.

It happened behind the popular restaurant in an alley, according to police.

Now, the young man is left struggling at Tampa General Hospital. He’s been recovering in the intensive care unit since Sunday after being beaten, robbed and left unconscious.

Lowe is suffering from bleeding on the brain, a fractured skull and a fractured nose, along with deep injuries to his inner ear.

According to his mother, he was found on the concrete behind the restaurant.

“A black SUV pulled up and four guys got out. They punched him, knocked him out. They picked him up as high as they could and slammed him on the concrete and he’s already knocked out,” Sylvia Love told News Channel 8.

The attack on Lowe was caught on surveillance video behind the Stone Soup Company.

However, despite repeated requests, the owner would not release the video to the media.

It was given to Tampa police late Tuesday. Detectives are now hoping it is the clue they need to crack this case.

“Our guys are working on it right now as we speak. In this case, we are lucky that we do have some good video. Hopefully will be able to find out who did it. We will probably be asking for the public’s help,” Steve Hegarty, TPD spokesman told News Channel 8.

Meanwhile, the waiter from Plant City continues to recover at TGH. His family is by his side, hoping the people who did this will be caught.

“How many other people have these boys done this to?” asked Love.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES