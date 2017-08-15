What you need to know if you plan to watch Monday’s solar eclipse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are planning to watch Monday’s solar eclipse, you will want to make sure you have the right protection so you don’t damage your eyes.
You will need a pair of solar glasses.
To watch the eclipse without harming your eyes, look for a marking on your glasses, “ISO 12312-12.” That is your assurance that the glasses will block the harmful rays.
While supplies last, you can get solar glasses at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, Toys R Us and Amazon.
8 on Your Side searched Amazon for the certified glass. We found the closer we get to the eclipse, the more expensive the glasses get.
News Channel 8 found a set for sale which includes three pairs of solar eclipse glasses advertised for more than $200. The glasses would typically run around $3 a pair.
You do need these glasses. Without you are exposed to the ultra violet light, that can cause long-term, damage, even blindness.
“You necessarily will not feel the damage to the eye because the retina does not have pain receptors,” said Dr. Trey Mainor, AFC Urgent Care. “I wouldn’t even sneak a peek. No. I would just buy the appropriate safety equipment even if you’re gonna look just for second,” added Dr. Mainor.
Want to get the glasses for free? Several local libraries are giving them away to coincide with their solar eclipse programs
- Largo Public Library
- Seminole Community Library
- St. Pete Beach Public Library
- J Kaminis Platt Library (Hillsborough)
- 78th Street Community Library (Hillsborough)
- South Shore Community Library (Hillsborough)
- Central Library (Bradenton)
- North Sarasota Co. Library
Other fun eclipse related activities
- Here’s a cool time-lapse animation of what the eclipse will look like in Tampa
- Nasa: How to make a pinhole projector
- Nasa: How to view the solar eclipse safely
Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Brandon family’s pit bulls save young children from venomous copperhead snake
- Man arrested for taking photos up woman’s skirt at local Starbucks
- Crash victim Summer Moll misses mom, who was killed by drunk driver on Selmon Expressway in 2008
- What you need to know if you plan to watch Monday’s solar eclipse
- WATCH: Protesters pull down Confederate statue at North Carolina courthouse
- Cops: Rapper on the run after beating Winter Haven barber with metal baton
- Missouri couple, married 77 years, buried in single casket