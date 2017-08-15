VIRAL PHOTO: Boy and cow take nap together at Iowa State Fair

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WLFA) — One sleepy boy and his cow are taking a much-deserved nap after a long day at the fair.
They may now have won any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri totally won the internet.
The duo was caught on camera during a nap after a long day of showing, and the photo went viral.
It has nearly 22,000 interactions and more than 2,000 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.
15-year-old Mitchell told news sources his bond with Audri is very strong and the two just enjoy each other’s company.
And Mitchell isn’t the only one getting attention online for his incredible bond with his cow.
11-year-old Madeline Mathews bonds with her cow Georgia May as the two spend time together working on their performance.
Madeleine’s mom Amanda told us that Madeline works very hard to spend her free time with her cows, who have become her best friends, taking care of them and loving them.
