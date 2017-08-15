University of Florida preparing for possible visit from white nationalist leader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) — The University of Florida is in talks with its police department, local law enforcement and even the FBI when it comes to handling a tentative event which may host alt-right leader Richard Spencer.

“We’re concerned about what might happen at the University of Florida and we’re having to grapple with a lot of the same things our community is grappling with: Free speech versus our safe community,” said Janine Sikes, the UF spokeswoman.

Spencer’s group, the National Policy Institute, reached out to UF last week to rent space for a speech. He said his presence would be “deeply disturbing,” but adds that the University encourages open dialogue.

“We do not condone, we do not like Mr. Spencer’s rhetoric,” Sikes said.

Even so, an email sent by UF President Ken Fuchs over the weekend states the UF may still have to rent the space, so they are working with the FDLE and FBI on security plans.

