Tim Tebow says hello to ‘biggest fan’ recovering in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — While Tim Tebow was playing baseball in Temple Terrace on Saturday he wished for a very special fan to have a great day.
Danny Terp recorded a video while he met Tebow at Steinbrenner Field before the game. Terp asked the former Florida Gator to say hello to his grandmother, Miss Margaret.
Tebow said to the camera, while signing a baseball cap, “What’s up, Miss Margaret. It’s Tim Tebow. Hope you’re having a great day. God bless.”
Terp showed his 88-year-old grandma the video on Sunday and her reaction is absolutely priceless.
On Twitter Danny Terp said, “Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma’s day. Biggest smile she’s had since her stroke.”
The video has 2,998 retweets and 8,903 likes as of Tuesday afternoon.
Terp said his grandma is a Tebow fan because their entire family is Florida Gators.
