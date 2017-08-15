Tensions run high between Buccaneers, Jaguars before Thursday’s preseason game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The grueling preseason practice schedule has tensions running high between the Buccaneers and Jaguars.

The teams are practicing together this week, leading up to Thursday’s preseason game.

Jameis Winston threw a pass to Mike Evans, who reached back and made a one-handed catch over Tyler Patmon.

Jacksonville’s Arrelious Benn took exception to the way he was treated after a catch and went after Maurice Fleming and Adarius Glanton.

Benn had his helmet ripped off as others got involved.

There was a lot of trash talking Tuesday and Mike Evans had a few works for Jacksonville’s Malik Jackson.

Evans had the last laugh, making a catch.

The teams will face off in Jacksonville.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES