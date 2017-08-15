Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium being considered to join bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is one of 44 cities across three different countries that are being considered to be included in the official bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada sent Requests for Information to 44 cities and are asking each to declare interest by September 5.

Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium is one of the proposed stadiums that is being considered.

In total, 49 stadiums in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be considered for inclusion in the official bid. The committee plans to narrow that down to 20 to 25 venues for the final bid that will be sent to FIFA by March 16, 2018.

If the committee is selected to host the 2026 World Cup, an anticipated 12 or more locations could serve as host cities. Even if a city isn’t chosen to host a match, there could be other opportunities for it to be involved in the World Cup.

Officials from each city are being asked to provide information including their city’s transportation infrastructure, past experience with major sporting and cultural events and accommodations that would be available.

Jacksonville’s EverBank Field, Orlando’s Camping World Stadium and Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium also made the list.

Last month, Raymond James Stadium hosted a Gold Cup match between the United States and Martinique. An estimated 23,000 fans were in attendance.

