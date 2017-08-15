Tampa Bay area lawmakers against possible white nationalist leader’s visit to UF

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Just days after a weekend filled with racial hatred, violence and murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, The University of Florida may be forced to host Richard Spencer, the president of the National Policy Institute.

The white supremacist group has requested space on the Gainesville campus for an event on September 12, with Spencer as the featured guest.

“Where do we draw that line? Are we going to let the head of ISIS show up and open up and have a conversation with our students? Or the leader of a gang? There has to be a parameter in place,” Republican State Senator Kelli Stargel said.

Stargel, who has a district office in Lakeland, is speaking out against the event.

“The university, this is not the public square. This is not the street corner. This is an actual institution that has other things to consider as well,” Senator Stargel said.

In a letter to students, The University of Florida President said Spencer’s presence on campus would be deeply disturbing, but by law, the school could not discriminate against the group.

“The problem is, on the heels of Charlottesville and all the violence, the first priority is keeping students safe,” local Political Science Professor Bruce Anderson said.

He said the University has every right to stop the event in the name of safety.

“I think they are well within their rights to say, ‘Sorry not today.’ There are 60,000 students that would be under a threat,” Anderson said.

Stargel said it’s time for the university, and others, to change policy.

“Free speech always has a cost, and it doesn’t have to be at the cost of innocent people,” she said.

The event is not yet set in stone.

The Gainesville Police Department has posted about it on Facebook, saying they are aware of it and will to monitor the event.

