Stonewall Jackson plaque removed in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg has removed a plaque recognizing Stonewall Jackson, a Confederate general during the Civil War.

The plaque was taken down from Central Avenue and Bayshore Drive, where it served as a marker for the location of a terminal for a highway that used to be named after Stonewall Jackson.

Now that the plaque is down, Mayor Rick Kriseman says the city will try to find the owner.

Mayor Kriseman posted this statement to his official Facebook page:

The plaque may not have elicited the same attention or emotions as the offensive statues and monuments that glorify the Confederacy, but that’s no reason for it remain on public land and serve as a flashpoint in this national debate.”

