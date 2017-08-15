Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice lattes to be sold in grocery stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get ready, pumpkin spice latte fans.
Starbucks has announced the launch of two new products in fall’s favorite flavor and now you can enjoy the popular drink without stepping foot into a café.
Ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice-flavored ground coffee are hitting the shelves of grocery stores, according to the coffee chain.
The bottled lattes will cost $2.79 each and be released later this month.
The ground coffee costs about $10 for an 11-ounce bag and is already available at supermarkets nationwide.
