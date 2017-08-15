Putnam: Fight hatred, but don’t fight over statues

By Published:

MONTICELLO, Fla. (AP) – The leading Republican gubernatorial candidate condemned white supremacists and hatred in a speech in which he also said people shouldn’t be fighting over Confederate statues.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said Tuesday evening that in current times, the country needs to focus on eradicating hatred instead of history.

He made his remarks in reference to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that began after white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members held a rally as the city grappled with whether to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

He said history needs to be a lesson, including America’s part in fighting back Nazi Germany and the hatred it represented. But Americans shouldn’t have a “big fight about something that happened 150 years ago.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s