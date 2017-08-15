Polk Co. teen accused of shooting at Orange Co. deputy

By Published:
Source: Polk Co. Sheriff's Office

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was arrested Monday night accused of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Tyrese Cooper, 18, of Winter Haven, was suspected of shooting at an Orange County deputy on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Cooper fired several shots at the deputy who was following a suspicious vehicle about 2 a.m. in the Pine Hills neighborhood.

The deputy got out of his car and took cover. He was not injured.

Cooper had a warrant out for him from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office when a tip led to his arrest in Polk County.

Cooper will be in court at 1 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s