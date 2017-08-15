Polk Co. teen accused of shooting at Orange Co. deputy

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was arrested Monday night accused of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Tyrese Cooper, 18, of Winter Haven, was suspected of shooting at an Orange County deputy on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Cooper fired several shots at the deputy who was following a suspicious vehicle about 2 a.m. in the Pine Hills neighborhood.

The deputy got out of his car and took cover. He was not injured.

Cooper had a warrant out for him from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office when a tip led to his arrest in Polk County.

Cooper will be in court at 1 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES