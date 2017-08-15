Police: Volusia woman set car on fire, drove away drunk with child

WESH Published:

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – An Ormond Beach woman is accused of setting a car on fire, then driving away drunk with a child in her car.

Melissa Martinez, 36, was found passed out in a running car Saturday night, police said.

There was a child in the front passenger seat when Martinez was discovered.

Authorities said Martinez set fire to a car in the driveway of a home on Fred Gamble Way and then drove off.

Police say they found a nearly empty bottle of Vodka next to Martinez who failed her field sobriety test.

Martinez was charged with DUI, child neglect, arson and criminal mischief.

