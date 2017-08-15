Police investigating death at recycling service center in Pinellas Park

File photo courtesy WISH

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead after police say she was possibly hit by construction equipment at a recycling center in Pinellas Park.

Officers are calling this an accidental death investigation.

Just before noon, police say a woman was possibly hit by some sort of construction equipment at Recycling Services of Florida on 126th Avenue North. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not know whether the woman was an employee or a customer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

