Pasco Co. makes mistake, says 8th home near sinkhole shouldn’t be condemned

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of homes near the giant Land O’ Lakes sinkhole scheduled to be demolished was reduced from 8 homes back to 7 on Tuesday.

Pasco County Emergency Management said the home at 3203 Canal Place that was announced Monday to be added to the demolition list should not have been included.

“This was an error on our part as the tag on the home was a tag originally placed when the sinkhole opened as a precaution to the homeowner but was counted by field crews as a new condemnation,” Doug Tobin, Pasco County Public Information Officer, said. “We apologize for this error.”

Pasco County Emergency Management said it plans on developing new tags in the future to make it more clear to homeowners and field staff.

However, the family already moved out of the home last week as the sinkhole is in their back yard. They are hoping it will still meet the criteria for demolition.

Dylan Denzik said he is afraid to have his family stay in the home they just purchased eight months ago on Canal Place.

Picture frames have fallen off walls since the massive sinkhole opened weeks ago. The view of the hole from their backyard has him worried about safety.

Testing was done to determine ground stability, but so far, county officials have not found visible issues with Denzik’s home, even though the house next door was condemned.

Insurance attorneys advise the Denziks to get a second opinion if testing shows no problems. If the home is condemned mandatory insurance, under state law, kicks in. If it is not condemned, the homeowners will be on their own.

