‘No arrest, no record,’ changes made to Florida juvenile cases

(WESH) – State Attorney Aramis Ayala is making changes to cases involving juveniles.
The State Attorney’s Office said Project No/No, “no arrest, no record,” has helped 767 juveniles since it launched in April.
The project states nothing will be placed on your record unless and until the juvenile is charged.
Instead, the cases head to the Juvenile Justice Center, where they get an internal number.
The cases only move on to the clerk’s office to become official court cases, if charges are brought.
Officials said that’s how cases are done for adults.
“We’ve changed the juvenile system to mirror the adult system. We’ve always done it backward here in juvenile,” said Teri Mills-Uvalle, juvenile bureau chief.
Some kids who don’t end up with criminal charges are put into a diversion program, like Teen Court or Drug Court.
The juveniles will still face consequences,but with the project they won’t have a criminal record following them into adulthood.
“If we can get some of these juveniles, especially the low level offenders into these programs without creating that criminal record, and that works, then aren’t we all better served by that?” Mills-Uvalle said.
