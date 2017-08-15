Making Tampa Bay area homeless pets adoptable, one frame at a time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Shelter pets are often sad, scared, and nervous. Photos displayed on pet-adoption websites are often taken moments after the animals arrive at a loud, chaotic animal rescue. But a Tampa Bay area photographer’s talent helps homeless pets find their forever families by removing that fear, one frame at a time.

Photo courtesy AGoldPhoto Pet Photography

With plenty of treats, some peanut butter, and a special way with animals, photographer Adam Goldberg captures images that have helped hundreds of animals find homes.

He’s been taking photos at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for more than a year.

“I think I’ve seen it all until I see what he’s done with these dogs. It’s really amazing,” said Lon Scavini, Operations Coordinator for the Humane Society.

But, Goldberg says he never planned to be a pet photo pro. While managing social media for the Humane Society in Broward County, he was asked to update the shelter’s website photos.

“I didn’t know anything about photography,” Goldberg admits.

He took on the task, studying online videos, and spending a lot of time practicing – sometimes five hours a day. He proved to be a natural.

After moving to Tampa, he missed spending time with shelter dogs and began volunteering with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where his photography skills didn’t go unnoticed. He was asked to donate his time taking pictures for fundraisers, and he did so, not just for the Humane Society, but for other shelters throughout Tampa Bay. Since 2016, he’s raised more than $12,000 for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, and $35,000 for shelters throughout Florida.

Photo courtesy AGoldPhoto Pet Photography

His special style of capturing animals’ personalities – and featuring the “outtakes” that sum up how our pets really are – made his photography so in demand that he was able to quit his job, dedicating all of his time taking pets’ pictures, and working on projects, which include those fundraisers and an education outreach he’s started called the Pit Bull Project.

You can see more of Goldberg’s photos and learn about his fundraising efforts by visiting his Facebook page.

Photo courtesy AGoldPhoto Pet Photography
Photo courtesy AGoldPhoto Pet Photography

