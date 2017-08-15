Lincoln Memorial defaced with expletive written in spray paint

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/NBC) – Vandals defaced the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The graffiti was apparently written in red spray pay and discovered at 4:30 a.m.

A crew from the National Park Service worked to remove it.

The complete message is unclear, but it does begin with an expletive.

Another mark of graffiti was found on a sign for the Smithsonian Institution.

The United States Park police is investigating the incident.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES