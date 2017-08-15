Life-saving medicine Narcan not available at Tampa Bay area schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Teens are using heroin more than ever before. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s doubled in the last decades. Experts say kids are even using it at school. So, if a student overdoses at a Tampa Bay area school, are our school districts prepared?

News Channel 8 called all 10 of the bay area school districts in our viewing area and none of them have the life-saving medicine, Narcan, which could save a child’s life.

It may not be something you think about when it comes to sending your kids back to school, but experts have given the heroin epidemic a lot of thought and when it comes to schools being ready, they give them a failing grade.

“Maybe now that it is declared a national epidemic, that will free up some money to allow schools to purchase it,” Alfred Aleguas of the Poison Control Center at Tampa General Hospital told us. He believes school officials are turning a blind eye to the problem.

“If you have a kid that has an allergic reaction, an anaphylactic reaction, and you have an Epipen on board, you could possibly save their life,” Aleguas said.

The drug Narcan has saved countless lives as it blocks the effects of drugs like heroin immediately.

“Our deputies are finding people that have overdosed in parking lots and bathrooms,” Manatee County Rick Wells told News Channel 8. “Narcan is a valuable tool that we all must have if we are going to save lives.”

But if a child at school were to overdose, they’d have to wait until trained first-responders get on scene and not all local law enforcement agencies are trained to administer it.

We asked Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight if he thought Narcan should be available in bay area school districts, he told us, “I think with the epidemic going on right now, it wouldn’t hurt to have it.”

Meantime, Aleguas of TGH’s Poison Control Center believes, sadly, it will take a child’s death, possibly even more, for people to realize schools, just like law enforcement, need to have it on hand and be trained to administer just in case.

Parents can buy Narcan over the counter. Without a prescription, just one dose can cost $150 and can also stop someone from overdosing instantly.

