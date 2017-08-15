Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

A co-worker picked up the sandwich for her at a Langhorne restaurant in November, and the two started to eat in a conference room at the insurance agency where they work.

“I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun,” Manfalouti told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday. “I turned it over. I said to (my co-worker), ‘They burned my roll really bad.’”