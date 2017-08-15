Lakeland Polk County Government Center evacuated due to hazmat situation

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Polk County Government Center was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a hazmat situation.
Polk County Fire Rescue said the center at 930 Parker Street E has been evacuated.
Hazmat crews are on scene to assist the Lakeland Fire Department.
The Lakeland Fire Department said a suspicious white powder caused the evacuation.
The fire department said there is no imminent danger.
Fire Rescue says to avoid the area until further notice.
