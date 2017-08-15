Jacksonville police fatally shoot man who carjacked car with teenage girl inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Police in Florida fatally shot a man who they say carjacked a teenager as she sat in her mother’s car listening to music.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials said during a news conference Monday night that the man approached the car, holding a gun and demanding money.
When the 14-year-old girl said she didn’t have money, he pushed her into the passenger seat and drove away.
He pushed her from the car about a mile down the road.
Police tracked the car and two officers blocked it.
The man got out with the handgun and didn’t comply with orders to drop it. Police say he turned toward officers and they fired. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Neither the girl nor officers were hurt.
The officers are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
