How to choose the perfect balsamic vinegar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — How do you pick the perfect balsamic vinegar to complement your dishes?
Visit any supermarket and you’ll likely find rows of balsamic vinegar, many with pretty labels that say Balsamic Vinegar but you need to take a closer look — there are many new imitators.
As you shop for that perfect balsamic keep these tips in mind.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- 2 classic Disney rides close for good
- REAL OR HOAX? Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera
- PHOTOS: Back to school kicks off for Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties
- Officer: ‘Tell my family I love them’ after shooting caught on glasses camera
- Freebie Friday: Pokémon, pet food and bowling!
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.