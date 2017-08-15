Hot classrooms raising health concerns for Hillsborough County parents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Karen Fridge received a call from the school nurse at Burns Middle School on Monday about her son. The nurse told her her son had nearly passed out in class due to the heat.

“The air conditioning here is horrible,” said Fridge.

She and other parents at the school have complained because temperatures in some classrooms have exceeded 85 degrees over the first few days of school.

For one of her children at the school, that’s a real health concern.

“So if he was in a class that did not have proper A/C, he could be in an emergency room and it could be life threatening actually,” said Fridge.

Parents and teachers at a number of Hillsborough County schools are complaining about air conditioning issues.

Chantelle Boothe says her son came home soaked in sweat after temperatures exceeded 85 degrees in his classroom at Martinez Middle School.

“I called Martinez this morning and spoke with the secretary there and she said, we are all suffering and it’s 85 degrees in the office as well,” said Boothe.

She doesn’t blame the school staff for the broken air conditioning system, but she would like to be notified when there is a problem.

“They’re soaked through their clothes. They are absolutely soaked through their clothes. I had no notification from anybody, from the district that this was going on at the school,” said Boothe.

Hillsborough County School officials say they are aware of air conditioning problems at a number of schools.

They have sent out technicians to repair some problems and even hired outside contractors to deal with major problems.

The county attributes many of the issues to aging air conditioning systems and a cut in maintenance funding by the state.

A spokesperson for the county says they are experiencing delays in repairs for some systems because they are waiting on parts to be delivered to make the repairs, but they are working on the issues as quickly as they can.

