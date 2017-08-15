Hillsborough deputies seek help finding missing, endangered man who has multiple knives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who left his home with multiple knives.

Deputies say Joseph Offerle lives with his fiancée on Clubhouse Circle in Tampa.

At 9:41 p.m. on Monday, Offerle left their home after an argument with her.

He had several knives with him and made several indirect statements via text messages after he left.

Offerle was driving a 2005, 4-door, gray Honda Accord that has a black hood and FL tag# VPA142.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs 180 lbs, and has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoo on abdomen that says OFFERLE.

Anyone with any information about Offerle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8000.

