Florida ranks among states with highest hate group numbers

MIAMI (AP) – The number of active hate groups in Florida ranks second among other states in the nation.

The Miami Herald reports that according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are more than 60 active hate groups in Florida.

The SPLC’s report features a map detailing more than 900 hate groups actively operating across the country.

California ranks number one with 79. Four of the 63 in Florida are in Miami-Dade County and two are in Fort Lauderdale.

The Nation of Islam is among groups in both areas.

The report says in 2016 there were 130 Ku Klux Klan groups and 193 Black Separatist groups active nationwide.

In 2011 the groups peaked at more than 1,000 before decreasing to 784 in 2014. Last year’s 917 was part of an increase since.

