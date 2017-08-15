Florida budget aided by new gambling deal with Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A new gambling deal between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe is providing a large boost to the state’s finances.
State officials on Tuesday drew up new forecasts to predict how much the state will collect in taxes. State legislators will use the forecasts when drawing up a new state budget next January.
Economists now predict that state’s main budget account will grow by 4.5 percent during the fiscal year that ends next June. That same account is estimated to grow an additional 4.1 percent in fiscal year 2018-19.
But that total has been boosted by an extra $500 million the state is receiving the next two years due to a settlement reached between Gov. Rick Scott and the tribe that owns several casinos.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Brandon family’s pit bulls save young children from venomous copperhead snake
- Man arrested for taking photos up woman’s skirt at local Starbucks
- Crash victim Summer Moll misses mom, who was killed by drunk driver on Selmon Expressway in 2008
- What you need to know if you plan to watch Monday’s solar eclipse
- WATCH: Protesters pull down Confederate statue at North Carolina courthouse
- Cops: Rapper on the run after beating Winter Haven barber with metal baton
- Missouri couple, married 77 years, buried in single casket
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.