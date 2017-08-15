Duda, Ramos homer as Rays snap offensive funk, beat Jays 6-4

TORONTO (AP) – Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer, Wilson Ramos added a solo shot and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game skid.
Backed by Tampa Bay’s biggest offensive outburst since Aug. 1, Blake Snell pitched six innings to win for the first time this season. Snell’s last victory came Sept. 22, 2016, against the New York Yankees.
The Rays came in having scored 12 runs in their past 10 games. According to Elias, that is the lowest total for any AL team over a 10-game stretch since the designated hitter was introduced in 1973. The Rays suffered five shutout defeats in that span, and lead the majors with 10 scoreless losses.
Snell (1-6) allowed one run and four hits.
Steve Cishek and Tommy Hunter each worked inning before Alex Colome finished for his 35th save in 40 chances.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Brandon family’s pit bulls save young children from venomous copperhead snake
- Man arrested for taking photos up woman’s skirt at local Starbucks
- Crash victim Summer Moll misses mom, who was killed by drunk driver on Selmon Expressway in 2008
- What you need to know if you plan to watch Monday’s solar eclipse
- WATCH: Protesters pull down Confederate statue at North Carolina courthouse
- Cops: Rapper on the run after beating Winter Haven barber with metal baton
- Missouri couple, married 77 years, buried in single casket
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.