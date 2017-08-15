Duda, Ramos homer as Rays snap offensive funk, beat Jays 6-4

TORONTO (AP) – Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer, Wilson Ramos added a solo shot and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game skid.

Backed by Tampa Bay’s biggest offensive outburst since Aug. 1, Blake Snell pitched six innings to win for the first time this season. Snell’s last victory came Sept. 22, 2016, against the New York Yankees.

The Rays came in having scored 12 runs in their past 10 games. According to Elias, that is the lowest total for any AL team over a 10-game stretch since the designated hitter was introduced in 1973. The Rays suffered five shutout defeats in that span, and lead the majors with 10 scoreless losses.

Snell (1-6) allowed one run and four hits.

Steve Cishek and Tommy Hunter each worked inning before Alex Colome finished for his 35th save in 40 chances.

