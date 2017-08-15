Customs and Border Protection seizes toy airplanes worth $575,000

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN (WCMH) – US Customs and Border Protection recently announced the seizure of a shipment of 36,000 toy airplanes.

According to a news release, the shipment of airplanes was in a rail container crossing the border from Canada.

Examination of the merchandise led officers to further investigate licenses and trademarks required. Upon discussion with the trademark holders, it was determined that neither the importer nor the manufacturer was licensed to display trademarks or manufacture the merchandise in question. As a result, CBP seized those items.

The counterfeit merchandise had a total manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $575,000.

“CBP remains focused on enforcing the importation of counterfeit products while facilitating the lawful importation of merchandise,” said Anthony “Tony” Jackson, the port director in International Falls.

