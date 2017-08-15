Cops: Woman who set man on fire, doused him with urine dies

TARENTUM, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman accused of setting her sleeping boyfriend on fire and throwing buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames has died of an apparent heroin overdose.
The body of 39-year-old Leigh Ann Sepelyak was found Monday night in her Tarentum home.
Police say evidence found at the scene indicates she died of a heroin overdose.
Sepelyak was facing attempted homicide and other charges in the July attack.
Penn Hills police alleged she and her boyfriend argued and after he fell asleep, she threw gasoline on him and set him afire.
He suffered burns on 25 percent of his body.
She said she actually saved him after he accidentally sparked the fire.
The couple had been urinating in buckets so they wouldn’t disturb her parents who lived upstairs.
