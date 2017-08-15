Group keeping close eye on Hillsborough Confederate memorial after tip about possible vandalism

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of citizens has decided to watch the Confederate memorial in downtown Tampa around the clock after getting a tip that it could be vandalized.

Crews were seen working on the Confederate memorial in front of the old Hillsborough County courthouse in downtown Tampa on Tuesday night.

When our News Channel 8 team stopped to find out what was happening, a member of the local chapter of a group called Veterans Monuments of America told them 30 volunteers are all taking turns to watch the monument because they received a tip that it could possibly be vandalized.

“Last night we received a tip that this monument here could be vandalized, so we thought it’s necessary to have folks just stand by and guard the monument,” said Andy Strickland with the Veterans Monuments of America. “It’s important to me because I don’t want any American history vandalized or assaulted. Especially veterans monuments.”

Our team also saw crews drilling holes in the bottom of the monument and digging holes around the base. When asked, the crews stated they were just getting ready for when they do remove the statue by figuring out what it is made of.

Last month, Hillsborough County commissioners voted 4-2 to remove the statue outside the courthouse. It will be moved to the Brandon Family Cemetery, where four Confederate veterans are buried.

